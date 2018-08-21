× Illegal Immigrant From Mexico Charged With Death of Missing Student Mollie Tibbetts’, Governor Rips ‘Broken Immigration System’

MONTEZUMA,Iowa–An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been charged in connection with the death of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesman has confirmed to Channel 13 that the suspect arrested–Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, 24–had been living in Brooklyn but had previously entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

Channel 13 is aware of no previous criminal charges against Bahena-Rivera.

Tibbetts was last seen going for a run near her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn on July 18th. Her disappearance attracted national attention as her family pleaded for someone to come forward with information. Iowa law enforcement officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon and said video showed Bahena-Rivera’s vehicle near where Tibbetts had been running.

This criminal complaint lays out what authorities say they learned about Bahena-Rivera’s involvement in Tibbetts’ death.

Governor Kim Reynolds sent out a statement shortly after that announcement about the arrest.