Bond For Mollie Tibbetts Alleged Killer Increases to $5 Million

MONTEZUMA, Iowa-- Cristhian Rivera, the man charged with murdering Mollie, made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon to answer to a charge of First Degree Murder.

The 24-year-old was silent as he entered the courtroom wearing headphones for Spanish translation. Authorities say Rivera is an undocumented immigrant, working in the US illegally. However his attorney, Alan Richards, claimed on Wednesday that River is a legal resident.

Rivera admitted to police that he followed Mollie the day she went missing when she was jogging in Brooklyn. According to the court records, Tibbetts said she was going to call police and that’s when Rivera panicked, and got angry, that blocked his memory. Later, he came to and remembered finding Mollie in his trunk bleeding from her head.

Rivera’s attorney tried to maintain Rivera’s innocence. “Without any evidence wouldn’t it be sad if there was someone out there who was really involved," Richards said.

At Wednesday's hearing Richards asked the judge to ban the media from covering this trial. He cited a growing interest on this case from the White House, Governor Reynolds and other politicians. The judge denied against that request.

Rivera is being held on a $5 million cash only bond. If convicted Rivera of first degree murder Rivera faces life in prison. He is due back in court on August 31, 2018.