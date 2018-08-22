Brooklyn Church Requests Forgiveness For Mollie Tibbetts’ Alleged Attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- Throughout the thirty minute prayer service inside St. Patrick Church, Father Corey Close relayed a message that admitted closure will not come easy. "Over the coming weeks and months and years we will experience much pain." Many who filed in Wednesday night in Brooklyn came with heavy hearts wishing they could have done more. Father Close said, "I'm sure many of us would give in a heartbeat our life for Mollie's and the fact we will never see her again and never see her smile."

Hands clasped in prayer just over twenty-four hours removed from hearing the five-week search for Mollie Tibbetts had come to a tragic end. "Everybody is just sick and heartbroken for Mollie but thank God they found her and found the guy that did it. There is some closure that way," said Rick Happe, a Brooklyn resident.

Father Corey Close helped them lean on their faith and each other to give them peace. "These burdens are too heavy for us to carry. These tragedies cut too deeply."

Wounds that only time can attempt to heal. Mary Jo Seaton said, "For me. it is prayer. Just being their for everybody. It's the people. We just come together as a community."

Despite the horrors that investigators say Cristhian Rivera is accused of committing when he allegedly attacked Mollie Tibbetts and hours after his first court appearance, Father Corey asked everyone to do one thing. "We also need to pray for the spirit of forgiveness for the one who did this."

Happe believed it was a difficult but necessary request. "Once it gets a hold of you, you need to forgive and you need to work at it. That`s why we pray. I don't blame the young man or his race or anything. There is evil everywhere."