FEMA Denies Individual Disaster Assistance for Iowa Flood Victims

IOWA — FEMA has denied a request from Governor Kim Reynolds for federal money to help individual victims of flooding this summer.

Gov. Reynolds made the request to FEMA earlier this month. She asked for federal dollars to be made available to home and business owners and renters in Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago Counties for flooding that happened between June 6th and July 2nd. That includes the historic flash flooding overnight on June 30th across much of Central Iowa.

However, FEMA determined that the impact to individuals and households was “not of such severity and magnitude to warrant a designation.”

Governor Reynolds says she is is disappointed in the decision. She plans to appeal.