Friends, Family and Fellow Hawkeyes Remember Mollie Tibbetts

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Dozens of University of Iowa students and Iowa City residents were joined by friends and family of Mollie Tibbetts Wednesday night to celebrate her life and talk about her legacy.

Tibbetts was killed while running in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th. She would have started her sophomore year at the University of Iowa on Monday.

A candlelight vigil was held in Hubbard Park on the school's campus Wednesday evening. Mollie's friends and family shared stories about her with the crowd. Mollie's brother, Jake Tibbetts, told those in the crowd who didn't know her that they would have loved her.

"To be honest what made her so special is that she was just like anyone here," he told the crowd, "She loved to run, she loved Harry Potter, she loved the Hawks, she loved her family, she loved her friends, she was goofy, she was clumsy, she made mistakes, she owned up to them, she fought with her siblings a lot. That's what we're going to miss the most."

Another friend asked the crowd to carry on Mollie's legacy with a simple gesture. She asked that everyone just smile more, especially if they see someone having a bad day. She says Mollie believed a smile could brighten anyone's day.