Governor Reynolds Defends Comments on Immigration Policy after of Mollie Tibbetts’ Death

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her statements following the news that Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer was living in the US illegally.

On Tuesday evening, hours after the arrest of Cristhian Rivera was announced, Reynolds took to Twitter to post a message criticizing the nation's "broken immigration system."

As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 21, 2018

On Wednesday Governor Kim Reynolds joined Political Director Dave Price to talk about the reaction to the Governor's statements which some have criticized as politicizing Mollie Tibbetts' death. Dave asked the Governor about that response. Here is her reaction: