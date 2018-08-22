Governor Reynolds Defends Comments on Immigration Policy after of Mollie Tibbetts’ Death

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her statements following the news that Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer was living in the US illegally.
On Tuesday evening, hours after the arrest of Cristhian Rivera was announced, Reynolds took to Twitter to post a message criticizing the nation's "broken immigration system."
On Wednesday Governor Kim Reynolds joined Political Director Dave Price to talk about the reaction to the Governor's statements which some have criticized as politicizing Mollie Tibbetts' death. Dave asked the Governor about that response. Here is her reaction:
"Well what I believe is, and you've heard me talk about this before, it is actually politics that is preventing us fixing a broken system. That is political. We need to put our differences aside and we need to fix a system that is broken. We have been talking about it for 30 years. It is time for people to put politics aside, to sit down and find a solution to this problem.
As a mother I cannot imagine receiving the news that your daughter had been murdered and just contemplating what she went through in her final hours. But as a Governor I also have an obligation to make sure that we keep our community safe. We've got kids that are going back to school this week. Parents are dropping our children off at our colleges and universities and we want to be able to assure them that they are able to go there and be safe.
I have an obligation to do that and we need to fix the system and I would call on both parties to come together and address it."