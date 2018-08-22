× Iowa Teacher, Coach Charged with Sexual Abuse and Exploitation

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa – A teacher and coach in the East Mills School District is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Christopher Irvin is charged with third degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Investigators say a juvenile female told them Irvin touched her in the groin and buttocks area in July or early August. She also told them in April of 2018 Irvin rubbed his genitalia on her bare feet.

Irvin is an elementary art teacher and also coaches cross country and track.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Mills County Jail.