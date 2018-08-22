Iowan’s Cast Their Kernel for Reynolds in WHO-HD’s Annual Corn Poll

Republican incumbent wins unscientific poll by 6 percent with 51.6% of kernels cast

Democratic candidate Hubbell earns 45.6%; Libertarian candidate Porter achieves 2.8%

Iowa State Fair visitors dropped more than 61,000 corn kernels into Mason jars to vote for Governor

DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD Channel 13, Des Moines’ NBC Affiliate, invited Iowa State Fair visitors to “Cast Your Kernel” for Iowa’s next Governor during the fair’s 11 day run August 9 to 19. Each person who stopped was given one kernel of corn to place in the Mason jar of his or her favorite Iowa Gubernatorial candidate. The winner was Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds with 51.6% of the vote compared to 45.6% for Democratic candidate Fred Hubbell and 2.8% for Libertarian candidate Jake Porter. 61,381 kernels were cast between daily 9 AM and 9 PM in this year’s unscientific poll…averaging about 7.5 kernels per minute.

“It was another contentious year at the Cast Your Kernel booth,” says Channel 13 News Political Reporter Dave Price. “We heard many passionate conversations from Iowans on whom they believe will be the best person to lead our state in the future. While we know the corn poll isn’t scientific, it has proven in the past to be a pretty reliable measure of the attitudes of Iowans at fair time.”

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump garnered 56% of the votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton with 69,598 kernels cast.

In 2015, Donald Trump garnered the most kernels of all Republican candidates finishing with 36% of the kernels with Ben Carson garnering 19%. Hillary Clinton came out on top of all Democrats with 57% followed by Bernie Sanders with 37% of the vote. 59,659 total kernels were cast

In 2012, the station’s corny poll chose for Mitt Romney for President with 55% of the vote. A record 72,216 kernels were cast between during the run of that fair averaging to about 9 kernels-per-minute!

In 2011, 40,267 kernels were cast with Republicans taking 60% of the vote and the President 40%. Michelle Bachmann lead Republicans with 26%. Rick Perry came in second with 23%. Mitt Romney tied for third with Ron Paul each with 15%.

In 2008, Barack Obama edged out John McCain 51 to 49% with 48,865 kernels cast.