Judge Approves Moving Trial in Sabrina Ray's Murder Out of Dallas County

ADEL, Iowa – The judge in the case of a Perry couple charged with the murder of their 16-year-old adopted daughter has approved a motion to move the trial out of Dallas County.

Judge Terry Rickers made the ruling Wednesday morning. He agreed to move the trial because of pre-trial publicity. The judge advised court administrators to look to the eastern or western borders of the state for a new venue.

The Rays are accused of abusing and denying care to Sabrina Ray, who was found dead in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. The teen weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death.

Marc and Misty Ray are charged with first degree murder in Sabrina’s death as well as several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. Marc Ray rays also charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one the children in the home.

The Rays were also recently charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice. They have entered written not guilty pleas to those charges.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, has pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, on count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of obstructing prosecution.

Justin Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive brother, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He admitted to kicking Sabrina in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

A fifth family member, cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify in Marc and Misty Rays’ trial. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of their trial.