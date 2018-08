× Mollie Tibbetts’ Aunt Posts ‘Evil comes in EVERY color’

DES MOINES, Iowa – A member of Mollie Tibbetts‘ family has spoken out about the tragic death of her niece. Mollie’s aunt Billie Jo Calderwood posted this message Tuesday night to Facebook.

The suspect in Tibbetts’ murder, 24-year-old Christhian Rivera, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder. DCI investigators say Rivera is an illegal alien from Mexico, who has been living in the area for four to seven years.