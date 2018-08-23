Ames Couple Opens Raspberry Hill as a Rustic Escape Near Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Brad and Gina Perkins were looking to start a small business, so they could spend more time together, with their kids. They were looking for somewhere to start a campground, and they believed that Ames could use a campground.

They went to look at a property southwest of Ames. It had 75 acres of ponds and trails, plus it also had nice landscaping, and a 7800 square foot house.

“We found this property which is ideally set up for that we also have this fantastic house we try to decide what we could do to expand,” said Brad. “We thought you know this could become a really great bed-and-breakfast so that families could rent the entire thing or just rent one room.”

Since opening around the 4th of July, the couple has been busy working to furnish the huge house, and all the bedrooms.

“We want a family space for everyone because of the busy-ness of life, we want to have an opportunity for people to just re-connect, and reconnect in nature is a great way to do that,” said Gina. “We have 75 acres of paths, and creek and pond for fishing.”

The Perkins family is holding an open house on Friday August 24th to welcome the public to Raspberry Hill’s first open house. It will run from 5-9.

For information on Raspberry Hill click here.