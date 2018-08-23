× Ankeny YMCA Re-Opening Thursday After Flood Repairs

ANKENY, Iowa — After more than a month of construction, the Ankeny YMCA is re-opening its doors Thursday.

Four inches of water covered the first-floor following flash flooding on June 30th and the facility has been closed since. The flooring had to be torn up and the equipment moved out.

Officials say the YMCA will open Thursday but parts of it are still under construction and will remain closed.

Schedules for group exercise, swimming instruction, and learn and play are still being worked out.