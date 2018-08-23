× Central Iowa Priest Suspended Following Allegations of “Unwelcome Advances”

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines is suspending a priest accused of making unwanted advances on an adult woman.

Father Francis Aning Amoah was suspended Thursday by Bishop Richard Pates. In a press release the church says Amoah is being accused of “a serious violation of boundary issues related to unwelcome advances toward a female adult.” The report has been forwarded to law enforcement.

Amoah came to Central Iowa from the Diocese of Konongo-Mampong of Ghana. He’s worked in the Diocese of Des Moines since December 2017, spending time in Leon and Chariton.