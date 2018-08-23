× Extreme Drought Spreads in Southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drought conditions in southeast Iowa are getting worse.

Last week the USDA declared Davis County a Federal Natural Disaster Area because of the extreme drought conditions.

New data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the extreme drought conditions have intensified and spread. All of Davis County and most of Appanoose County are experiencing extreme drought.

The area of the state that is abnormally dry has shrunk, from last week’s data, while all other categories of drought have increased.