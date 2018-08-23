Former Congressman Who Helped Create E-Verify Points Out Flaws in the System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "I was a member of the Jordan Commission and the idea of an electronic screening system for employment authorization was a proposal of the Commission, and I was certainly in support of it," said Bruce Morrison, a former U.S. Congressman. From 1983 to 1991, Mr. Morrison represented the Third District of Connecticut (New Haven) in the U.S. House of Representatives. "I was also Chairman of the Immigration Subcommittee, while I was in the congress and I was the author of the Immigration Act of 1990, which was a major expansion in skilled immigration."

Morrison was one of the people behind the idea of creating E-Verify, and he says the system has flaws.

"There`s a whole black market in selling identities, valid U.S. Citizen identities to people who are not that person and letting them use it on E- Verify," said Morrison. "So, until you have a way to stop identity theft and there are ways to do that, but unless you do that, then E-Verify will be just as in effective as the system that went before, it which was a paper system which was completely destroyed by false documents."

Yarrabee Farms did not use E-Verify to vet 24 year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera, and Morrison says even if they had, he's not sure it would have made a difference.

"Probably not..." said Morrison. "But they did the check that E-Verify does, which is to say, here`s his name and here`s his social security number. Is that a match?And, that`s essentially what E-Verify does and what E-Verify doesn`t do and needs to do is say, is that his real name? Is that who he really is?"