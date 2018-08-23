× Former University of Iowa Student Sentenced to Prison for Hacking Professors

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa student is heading to prison after admitting to hacking into professors’ accounts and changing his and his friends’ grades.

23-year-old Trevor Graves was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday in Federal Court in Davenport. He was also ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution and fines.

Graves admitted in court earlier this year that he used a “key logger” on University of Iowa computers used by professors, obtaining their usernames and passwords. He then used that info to modify grades for himself and five other students. The university estimates it spent $67,900 to investigate Graves’ activity and to upgrade security.