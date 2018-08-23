× Funeral Services Announced for Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa — Mollie Tibbetts’ alma mater will host her funeral this weekend.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at BGM High School at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 26th. The service will be held in the school’s gymnasium.

Details were posted online by Smith Funeral Home of Grinnell on Thursday. Mollie’s family will receive friends following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Donations can be sent to:

Smith Funeral Home

PO Box 368

Grinnell, Iowa 50112