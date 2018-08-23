ISU Club Running With Mollie on their Minds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Running for students in the Iowa State Running Club is much more than physical. "Running for me is a way to get stress out and it helps me relax," said senior kinesiology major Sophia Mendoza. Many within the club enjoy those side effects but the impact that Mollie Tibbetts' story is having on joggers is also on their minds. Senior Jessica Riojas said, "I think it is one of those things when you think it's never going to happen to you but then you hear these stories everyone gets more tense."

Already self aware but now those senses have been elevated. "As a runner it just highlights you never truly know what is going to happen. It is important to take precautions," said Mendoza.

Investigators in the Tibbetts case say her alleged attacker, Cristhian Rivera approached Tibbetts while she ran along 385th avenue in Brooklyn, even running alongside her trying to speak to her. It is something these girls unfortunately are all too familiar with. Mendoza said, "You get hollered at a lot when you are running, especially in the summer when you are wearing less clothing because it is really hot." Riojas added, "It might not be like you are being attacked directly but people might cat-call you and you just feel a heightened sense and an adrenaline rush and you get a little nervous."

Based off of those experiences, both Sophia and Jessica run with self-defense pepper spray. Riojas said, "You never think it'll happen to you but it's always good to have an extra security blanket." Mendoza agreed saying, "I don't know if it is a mental thing but it gives me peace of mind to know if someone was to approach me, I'd have a way out." It is an option Mollie's attacker did not allow her to have, but with each mile this group can keep running with Mollie on their mind. Riojas said, "We feel each other's pain and celebrations and when we have good things happen, so it does take a toll."