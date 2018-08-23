× Mollie Tibbetts Killed by “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”

IOWA — The Iowa State Medical Examiner is releasing more details on the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The body found on Tuesday in rural Poweshiek County has now been positively identified as Tibbetts. Her cause of death is listed as “multiple sharp force injuries.” Further autopsy results are still pending.

Tibbetts disappeared after going for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th. On Tuesday, Cristhian Rivera lead authorities to her body and admitted to dumping her in a cornfield. Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder.