More Schedule Changes Likely for DMPS

DES MOINES, Iowa– The first day for Des Moines Public School Elementary students started an hour earlier.

The district says there are more changes to the schedule already in the works.

DMPS conducted medical research and found, elementary school aged kids learn better earlier in the morning.

That’s why a district wide change to the 2018-2019 school schedule changed an hour earlier.

The new schedule is as follows:

Elementary Schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Middle Schools (including Ruby Van Meter): 8:30 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

High Schools: 8:25 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

“After the honey moon phase of the first week wares off, I don’t know how it’s going to go,” Greenwood parent Katherin Gambel said.

The district agrees, already back tracking on its decision.

“Right now, we don’t think 7:30 is ideal start time for elementary. So, we are already working with our partners at DART, food service and other departments around the district to see if there is any way we can move that start time for the elementarys’ back. At this point it is not a possibility, but we are working as hard as we can to see if we have an avenue to do that,” DMPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart said.

Some parents like Rachel Eubank have already adjusted their worked schedule to pick their kids up.

“I was at work a little earlier than I am, and I left work earlier to pick up the kids,” Greenwood parent Rachel Eubank said.

DMPS says more schedule changes are likely to happen in November.

These changes should only impact the elementary school.

The new middle school and high school schedules should stay the same.