Seymour Getting ‘Back to Normal’ After 2017 Tornado

SEYMOUR, Iowa- Classes are resuming at Seymour School, after EF-2 Tornado struck the town of Seymour on March 6th of 2017. The School took a direct hit in the storm, forcing the school to find new quarters to finish the school year.

Classes were moved to a nearby empty senior center. A few other classes were held at nearby churches. Eventually the school was able to move back into the original building.

Now the school is using insurance money, plus money from a bond issue, passed prior to the storm to build a new gym, and a new gym/auditorium.

“At the High School everything is almost done, we still have the elevator that they’re building now,” said Principal Jamie Houser. “We have band and music in the three-story too, so hopefully with the sound barriers that we put up we can make sure that doesn’t affect the other classes.”

In Seymour four new homes were built, which were taken away by the tornado. Four homeowners decided not to rebuild.

“We lost our shed it flattened it, it rolled the roof off the front of the house, and took the garage,” said Seymour resident, Larry Keller. “We took everything off above the floor, and rebuilt back on the same basement.”

“We’re just about back to where we were, it’s taken quite a while, said Mayor Caleb Housh. “We’ve taken down some houses, we’ve replaced some houses, and some apartments, we’re just finally starting to get back where we kind of feel like back to normal again.”

The school reconstruction of new classrooms, the gyms, and a weight room is scheduled to be completed by next July. The hope is for one of the gymnasiums to be done in time for basketball season.