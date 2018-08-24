× Exclusive First Look at Kinnick Stadium Upgrades

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa Hawkeye fans love historic Kinnick Stadium and the venue is only getting better.

Channel 13’s Andy Fales had exclusive access to the new north end zone project and says it is coming along nicely. The big upgrade has gone up fast, and it’s nearly vertical.

It won’t be completely done this season, but the three-tiered stands look great. There will be more legroom, and eventually, more bathrooms.

Project manager Mike Kearns says the “the world’s biggest, best Hawkeye sports bar” will also be a part of the finished facility – but the bar won’t be ready this season. The large area will have 60 TVs and multiple bars. There’s also a skywalk that leads immediately to the bus terminal and parking garage. There are huge glass windows on both sides and an incredible view of the field.

Here are some pics from inside…