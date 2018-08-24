× Four Iowa State Freshmen Football Players Suspended Indefinitely

AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell is suspending four of his freshmen players for “a pattern of conduct that will not be tolerated.”

The suspensions of freshmen Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez were announced on Friday morning. A press release from the ISU Athletic Department accused the men of “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.” No specifics were released on what those incidents entailed.