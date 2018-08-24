× Iowa State University Police Conduct Late Night Weapons Search at Fredericksen Court

AMES, Iowa- Iowa State University Police along with the Ames Police Department investigated a report of four males carrying handguns and a rifle in Fredericksen Court, on the ISU Campus.

After a search of several buildings, police were able to locate the persons who carried the weapons. It turns out they were airsoft, or bb guns, not deadly weapons.

“They were trying to have a little fun tonight, the wrong kind of fun to have,” said ISU Police Chief Michael Newton. “Any time someone has a weapon on a campus in this day and age, people become very concerned.”

One individual was detained, who possessed all the weapons. Chief Newton said two callers gave detailed descriptions of the individuals. He said they were ” still sorting things out,” as to if charges would be filed. Newton said he was not certain if they were ISU students or not.

The incident was first reported around 9:40 Thursday evening. ISU issued an alert telling people to stay away from the area. After the individuals were located, an all-clear was issued by the school.