NARAL and Pro-Choice House Candidates Speak Out on Midterms and Supreme Court Fight

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Pro-choice advocates and their political allies held a news conference at the statehouse Friday Morning. NARAL Pro-Choice America and NARAL Pro-Choice Iowa hosted it. The Iowa House candidates that joined them talked about combating the most extreme abortion ban in the country, as they described it, which was signed into law here in Iowa. They also said President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is an immediate threat to hard-won fundamental rights and freedoms.

"The bill that was passed here without public scrutiny, against the wishes of the majority of Iowans, is emblematic of what's happening around the country," said Ilyse Hogue, NARAL Pro-Choice America President. "Where an extreme wing of the Republican Party is using state legislatures for their own ideological gain and we think most Iowans don't agree with the direction that Iowa`s going."

The Family Leader sees the issue of abortion very differently.

"We believe that life will win," said Chuck Hurley , Vice President and Chief Counsel, The Family Leader. "Because despite all those arguments, there`s one truth that can`t be argued away, that that little child in her mother`s womb, she`s a baby."

Hurley believes as medical technology continues to improve, more people will view this issue the way the Family Leader does.

"And I think one of the main reasons for that is ultrasound," said Hurley. "So many pregnant mothers share their ultrasound pictures, even videos and we all know now, seeing is believing that that child in her mother`s womb, she`s a baby."