WEST DES MOINES - Week one got off to a slow start for two Top 10 teams. 4th ranked Valley trailed #8 SE Polk 7-2 at the half.

But the 2nd half was a different story, the Tigers outscore the Rams 19-0 en route to a 21-7 win.

The Valley defense shut down highly touted RB Gavin Williams.