Suspect Charged with Murder in Ottumwa Shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa – One person is dead after a shooting in Ottumwa Thursday night and a suspect in the murder has been arrested.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Heckethorn is charged with first degree murder.

Ottumwa police say they were called to the 100 block of North Ward Street at 9:50 p.m. about shots being fired. The caller said one person had been shot and Heckethorn, the suspect in the shooting, had left the scene in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Hospital but later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, while police work to notify the family.

Officers located the vehicle Heckethorn left the scene in at a residence in the 200 block of North Birth Street at 10:41 p.m. Heckethorn was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Friday. He is being held in the Wapello County Jail.