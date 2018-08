× Visitation Services Friday for Leonard Boswell

LAMONI, Iowa — Visitation will take place Friday for former congressman Leonard Boswell.

The eight-term congressman lost his battle with cancer last week.

The visitation will take place Friday night from 5:00 to 8:00 at the community of Christ Church in Lamoni.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning at 10:30 at Graceland University.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin is expected to speak at the funeral.