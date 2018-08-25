× Dody Boswell Passes Away Hours Before Her Husband’s Funeral

DES MOINES, Iowa — “Dody” Boswell, widow of late Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell, passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday morning just hours before funeral services for her husband begin.

Darlene “Dody” Boswell was born Thief River Falls, Minnesota in 1935. As a student at Graceland University in Lamoni she met and fell in love with classmate Leonard Boswell. The two married months after her graduation in 1955.

Leonard Boswell passed away on Friday, August 25th. Eight days later Dody passed away after a lengthy illness.