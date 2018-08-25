× Iowa Politicians Remember Senator John McCain

Des Moines, IOWA — Political leaders in Iowa are reacting to the death of U.S Senator and Former Presidential Candidate John McCain, who passed away after a long battle with cancer earlier today.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued this statement today on the long time senators passing:

“Today, we lost an American hero. John McCain’s life reflected some of the very best our county had to offer. He understood the greatness of America, fought tirelessly for our values and put forth decades of admirable service to this nation. He was a loving husband and father, and we will never forget him or the legacy he leaves behind.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley made this statement today:

“Senator McCain was tough and tenacious. Both as a Naval officer and a Member of the United States Senate, he exemplified a spirit of public service. Senator McCain approached his illness the way he approached legislative battles – with admirable determination and grit. Though he will be missed in the halls of the Senate, his contributions to the country and this institution will never be forgotten. Barbara and I offer our prayers and condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst tweeted the following statement:

The passing of Sen. McCain is a loss for our country that cannot be captured in any statement or words; he personified service to our country and stood for the values we hold dear. Our country is overwhelmed with grief at his loss. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 26, 2018