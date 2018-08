Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Toronto Raptors Head Coach, and Carroll native, Nick Nurse held his annual shooting camp today in Ames. Nurse was hired by the Raptors in June and brought his entire coaching staff to Iowa with him. He will be in his hometown Carroll on Sunday.

Former Hawkeye and Valley standout Peter Jok held his first basketball camp at Kingdom Hoops in Des Moines. Jok is currently on the Phoenix Suns G-League team, he was injured most of last season.