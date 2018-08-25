Perry Residents Gather for Unity Rally after Latino Festival Canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- A community rich in its Latino culture showcased its heritage this weekend and it's unity.

"In Perry, it's not about black, white, brown or yellow. It's about Perry as a whole," says resident Courtney Straker.

After the Perry Latino Festival, a town tradition, was called off at the last minute on Friday. Those living in the town didn't hesitate to still bring people together Saturday, the day the festival was scheduled for.

"I thought about the families and the people I see on a day - to - day basis and having them wonder if the people in the community support them. I don`t want to leave any room for doubt," says rally organizer, TJ Maylum.

Nearly 40 - percent of Perry's population is Hispanic. The topic of immigration is once again resurfacing after investigators say an illegal immigrant confessed to killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. The immigration status of the suspect charged is increasing fears across Iowa's immigrant community which some organizers say resulted in why the festival was canceled.

The topic of immigration is still touchy for some living in Perry.

"I know some people were concerned to show up and show their support," says Straker. But for others like Maria Guerrero, the daughter of immigrants, the conversation is one worth having again.

"At the end of the day residents here should know that we are not criminals , they shouldn`t be scared," she says. "We`ve always been a tight community."

Organizers say their purpose for the rally was to show support to the Latino and immigrant community not to cast judgement.

"A lot of people look for answers and a lot of people try and point fingers," says Maylum . "When you see a neighbor that is hurting you hurt right there with them."

The Hispanics United for Perry has not rescheduled a date for the Latino festival.