× Here’s Why Governor Reynolds Said She Included Immigration Reform In Statement About Mollie Tibbetts’ Death

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds chose not to just include a statement about her sorry for the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. She decided to also include her thoughts on the need for immigration reform. That decision opened up the governor to criticism from those who said she was politicizing the death of Tibbetts, who authorities say died at the hands of a man illegally in the United States from Mexico.

Here was the governor’s statement from Tuesday:

“Today, our state woke up to heart-wrenching news. As a mother, I can’t imagine the sorrow felt by the Tibbetts family. We are all suffering over the death of Mollie, knowing that it could have been our own daughter, sister or friend. “I spoke with Mollie’s family and passed on the heartfelt condolences of a grieving state. I shared with them my hope that they can find comfort knowing that God does not leave us to suffer alone. Even in our darkest moments, He will comfort and heal our broken hearts. “I want to recognize and thank our local, state and federal law enforcement community for their coordinated and tireless efforts to find Mollie. “Over the past month, thousands of Iowans searched and prayed for Mollie’s safe return. Now, we are called to come together once again to lift up a grieving family. The search for Mollie is over, but the demand for justice has just begun. “As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer.”

Watch the governor defend her decision to include a call for immigration reform in her statement following the suspect’s arrest.

Some of the Democratic Party's most well-known names who might run for President in 2020--Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand--all support to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency known as I.C.E.

Cindy Axne, a Democratic 3rd District congressional candidate from West Des Moines, disagrees.

Here's why:

Some Iowans don't believe that it matters whether University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts' suspected killer entered the country illegally. Others believe that a failed immigration system allowed that suspected killer into the country and ultimately failed Tibbetts.

Political Director Dave Price compares the social media outrage between Tibbetts' death with the outrage that has followed mass shootings.

Longtime Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell and his wife, Dody, were both laid to rest Saturday in Lamoni. Here is Congressman Boswell's remarks two years ago as he talks about his commitment to public service:

Grant Woodard worked for Congressman Boswell. He shares some of the more memorable highlights of the Congressman's life in this week's Insiders Quick 6.