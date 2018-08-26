× Machine Shed on Decatur County Farm Is Now Much More Than Just a Place for an Old Tractor

DAVIS CITY, Iowa–Six decades of commitment to family, community and country displayed in a shed once designed for tractors and other farm equipment in rural Davis City. Following the funeral Saturday for longtime Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell and his wife, Dody, family members opened up the Boswell’s machine shed, which now has a new purpose: to celebrate a lifetime of public service.

Inside that shed, hung medals, awards and other memorabilia from Boswell’s time in the military, politics and community service.

Here is what was inside:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jay Byers was part of the history in that shed. Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, served as Boswell's district director for seven years.

Byers shared his memories of his former boss.