Two People Dead After Serious Crash in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — Two people are dead following a car accident in Ankeny according to investigators.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Ankeny Boulevard around 8:45 Saturday night on reports of a car accident. Investigators tell Channel 13 a truck was driving northbound on the street when it crashed. The victims names have not been released.

The Ankeny Police Department along with the Iowa State Patrol is working to determine if speed of alcohol played a role in accident. More information about the accident is expected on Monday.