× Whittemore Teen Killed After Driving Through Stop Sign

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — A Whittemore teen was killed Sunday when she failed to stop at a stop sign and her vehicle was hit by an SUV.

The Iowa State Patrol says 16-year-old Olivia Bachman was driving west on CR-54 when she went through a stop sign and was hit by a northbound SUV driven by Paul Doster of Algona at the intersection of P-66, about two miles south of Thor.

Both vehicles entered the northwest corner of the intersection and Bachman’s SUV hit a utility pole and rolled onto its top.

Bachman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Doster was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His passenger, Susan Doster, was taken by air ambulance to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Their conditions are unknown at this time.