× Father Charged After Toddler Accidentally Shoots Himself at Clive Hotel

CLIVE, Iowa – The father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself at a Clive hotel has been charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Clive Police say 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser, of Council Bluffs, turned himself in to authorities on August 25th. He was released on a promise to appear in court on September 4th.

Hauser and the child’s mother, 28-year-old Kylie Harvey were staying with the boy at the Sterling Inn at 11428 Forrest Avenue when the incident took place on August 19th. The child suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and neck after he found a loaded gun in the family’s luggage, picked it up and pulled the trigger.

The child is expected to recover.

Police say Hauser has a permit to carry a weapon issued out of Pottawattamie County.

Clive police worked with the Iowa DHS in the investigation and the Polk County Attorney’s Office.