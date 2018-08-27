× ‘Goodbye, My Brother. It Was a Great Ride,’ Fellow Veteran Mixes Tears and Laughs In Eulogy for Iowa Congressman

LAMONI, Iowa–Retired Colonel Charlie Teague filled a Graceland University auditorium Saturday with sobs, tears and laughs as he paid tribute to his fellow veteran and friend, longtime Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell.

Boswell died August 17th following a long battle with cancer, which he suspected he developed after being exposed to Agent Orange while piloting attack helicopters during the Vietnam War. Boswell’s wife of nearly 63 years, Dody, died just hours before her husband’s scheduled funeral. So family members ended up holding a joint funeral. Services took place at Graceland University, where the couple met, followed by cemetery interment that allowed the couple to be buried side by side.

Leonard Boswell and Teague cemented their lifelong friendship when they served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The families would later vacation frequently together following that military service.

Teague choked back tears often during his emotional eulogy at the Boswells’ funeral service.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Retired Senator Tom Harkin, also a Democrat like Boswell, paid tribute to his longtime friend and public servant by celebrating the Boswells' commitment to each other and their community.