Mollie Tibbetts Lives on Through ‘The Mollie Movement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- On Sunday friends, family and community members laid Mollie Tibbetts to rest in her hometown.

Even though she is no longer physically present, everyone that knew her wants her name to live on and touch other people's lives nationwide.

Friends of the Tibbetts, Sara Jo Harvey and Claire Burch, started The Mollie Movement Facebook page to create a positive environment through random acts of kindness by using special kindness cards that honor Mollie Tibbetts.

“Whether that be placing a flower on someone’s vehicle, giving them a piece of candy, paying for the person behind you in line at Starbucks or a fast food restaurant, tipping the waitress a little more than you normally would, things like that. Just being able to pay it forward and choose kindness over anything,” Burch said.

The founders said the movement embodies everything that Mollie is and what she stood for.

“She’s been the light in the dark room for us and that was way before any of this tragedy hit us, that’s been who Mollie is,” Burch said.

In addition to the kindness cards they wanted to honor Mollie’s passion for learning by raising money for a scholarship fund in her name by selling The Mollie Movement t-shirts and stickers.

“This gift of a scholarship to another student at the same high school she graduated from, will have enough funds to donate a scholarship every year for 15 plus years to a student. The family chose to do it for a student in theater, a senior in theater, whether it be a theater major or not it go to a theater student from BGM,” Burch said.

Burch said by showing the world Mollie’s kindness and passion for learning her name will live on.

“In all honesty she is not dead. She is continuing to change people’s lives like she wanted to and she’s still being the Mollie she was before and even more so now. She is changing more lives than she probably ever would have imagined. So we wanted to make sure that continued to honor her,” Burch said.

If you give or receive one of these kindness cards they encourage you to share it with the hashtag, #TheMollieMovement.

If you would like to participate in The Mollie Movement you can print out kindness cards or buy a t-shirt or sticker to donate to the scholarship fund.

Burch said they are in the process of setting up a donation site and to follow The Mollie Movement page for updates.