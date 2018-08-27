× State Wide, Cancer Related Deaths Are On The Rise

DES MOINES, Iowa– Former Presidential Candidate John McCain lost a long battle with brain cancer.

Numbers from the State Health Registry of Iowa report an increase in cancer.

The report shows, brain cancer did not make the top ten list of most fatal.

In 2018, the report estimates 6,300 Iowans will die from a cancer related death, that’s about 100 more than in 2017.

Doctor Charles Lynch is a researcher on the report he said, the increase in number is related to a person’s weight.

“We were in the range of being 30 to 35 percent of the population was obese,” Dr. Charles Lynch M.D. said. “That’s nearly 1 in 3 Iowans”.

Dr. Richard Deming is Director at Mercy Cancer Center he said, obesity can cause certain types of cancers.

“Post-Menopausal Breast Cancer which breast cancer in woman after menopause, endometrial cancer in woman, prostate cancer and colon cancer,” Dr. Richard Deming said.

The report backs that up, finding that colon-rectum cancer is one of deadliest cancers that affect both men, woman, and is related to weight.

It’s projected to kill 540 Iowans in 2018 alone.

Doctor Deming said preventing obesity related cancer goes beyond eating healthy.

“Chronic stress suppresses the immune system and a suppressed immune system causes cancer,” Dr. Deming said.

The goal of the report is to make Iowans aware of current cancer trends and to provide people with cancer prevention tips.