× Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Gets New Counsel, Waives Preliminary Hearing

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The man accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts has retained new counsel in his murder trial and waived his preliminary hearing.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera is charged with first degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. He is an undocumented immigrant who has lived and worked in the Brooklyn area for several years.

Online court records show the attorney that represented him during his initial appearance last Wednesday, Allan M. Richards, is no longer his counsel. Documents show Chad R. Frese of Kaplan & Frese, LLP and Jennifer J. Frese, of Johnson, Bonzer & Barnaby, P.C. are now representing Rivera.

Rivera’s new attorneys have waived his preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for August 31st. They’ve also filed a motion to withdraw any previous motions filed by Richards while he represented Rivera – that includes a motion for a gag order.

Investigators say they determined Rivera was a suspect after locating his car on surveillance video from the day Tibbetts’ disappeared while jogging, July 18th. The video showed Rivera’s vehicle following Tibbetts.

When investigators spoke with Rivera on August 20th, he admitted to them he’d had contact with Tibbetts and led them to her body. He claims he ran behind and along Tibbetts and when she threatened to call the police he became angry and blacked out. Rivera says he doesn’t remember anything until he came to later, noticing Tibbetts’ headphone earpiece in his lap. That’s when he remembered Tibbetts’ was in his trunk.

When Rivera went to get to get Tibbetts out of the trunk he noticed blood on the side of her head. He told police he dragged Tibbets to a secluded location in a cornfield, covered her with cornstalks and left her there face up.

Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield along 460th Avenue, a gravel road that intersects with Highway 21 southwest of Guernsey.

A preliminary autopsy report determined Tibbetts died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Tibbetts’ funeral was held Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn.