Victims Identified in Fatal Weekend Crash in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Police are identifying two men killed in a high speed crash on Saturday evening.

50-year-old Ronald Girtz of Pine City, Minnesota and 41-year-old Brad Stover of Colfax were killed in the crash.

Police were called to the 400 block of S. Ankeny Boulevard around 8:30 on Saturday night on a report of a collision. Police say Girtz and Stover’s truck left the roadway and crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. No one else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police say that high speed was likely a factor.