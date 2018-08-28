Ankeny House Fire Sends One Person to the Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A house fire in Ankeny sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Crews said they were called to a home in the 1800 block of NW 9th street around 10:30 a.m.

“When the Ankeny fire department arrived we found black smoke showing from the residence. The crews made entry and put the fire out relatively quickly and transported one person to a local area hospital,” Ankeny Fire Department Division Chief Daniel Schellhase said.

Schellhase said they didn’t find anyone else in the home during their search and the only man there was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

He said the home has major damage to the basement and part of the first floor.

Both Ankeny fire and police are still investigating the cause of the fire.