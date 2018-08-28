Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, August 25

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a huge sale of 1045 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.35 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.16 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $1.44
50-60- $1.54
60-70- $1.43
70-80- $1.30
80-90- $1.28
90-100- $1.16
100-110- $1.15
110-120- $1.15
120-130- $1.20
130-140- $1.14
The 197 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $105 to $220 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $105
45-60- $142.50
60-75- $180
75-90- $175
105-120- $220