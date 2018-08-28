Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, August 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a huge sale of 1045 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.35 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.16 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $1.44

50-60- $1.54

60-70- $1.43

70-80- $1.30

80-90- $1.28

90-100- $1.16

100-110- $1.15

110-120- $1.15

120-130- $1.20

130-140- $1.14

The 197 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $105 to $220 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $105

45-60- $142.50

60-75- $180

75-90- $175

105-120- $220