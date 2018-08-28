× Crime Stoppers Announces What Will Happen to Tibbetts Reward Money

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Tibbetts Family and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa announced Tuesday morning that contributions to the Mollie Tibbetts Reward Fund will go back to donors, the Tibbetts family, or the Crime Stoppers General Fund.

20-year old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on a run in Brooklyn on July 18th. During the search, Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa set up a reward for information that led to the safe return of Mollie. Donors raised nearly $400,000. Mollie’s body was found in a cornfield south of Brooklyn on August 21st.

Since the condition of the safe return was not met, no one will get the reward money. Donors who specified they wanted their contribution returned will get their money back. Crime Stoppers says that was a bulk of the contributions. For donors who did not request their contribution be returned, the money will go to the Tibbetts family or the Crime Stoppers General Fund. Crime Stoppers did not reveal how much money will go to the family.

Cristhian Rivera has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Mollie Tibbetts. He is now in the Poweshiek County Jail. Rivera changed representation this week and he waived his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday, August 31st.