× Downtown Ames Parking Rate Increase Impacts Business

DES MOINES, Iowa– Businesses in downtown Ames say they are seeing fewer customers and they’re blaming that on Ames city leaders and their decision to increase parking rates.

It’s something owner of Cook’s Emporium Mindy Bergstrom thought she’d never have to do.

“Last Saturday, I stood outside with a role of quarters putting money in meters when customers would park in front of the store just to help them out a bit,” Bergstrom said.

That’s because in July, the city voted to increase parking rates and Bergstrom’s customers aren’t happy about it.

“We have noticed that customers are coming and complaining about parking they are not happy they are grumpy about the parking increase,” Bergstrom said.

The one-hour, four- hours, and ten-hour meters were all increased.

The largest spike was to the four-hour parking rates.

Now folks must pay .75 an hour where as last year, it cost a quarter.

Bergstrom says that comes at a cost to her.

“You can kind of see right here in July were its kind of flat, that’s when the increase happened,” Bergstrom said.

While the increase is impacting Bergstrom’s bottom line, it’s expected generate more than $400,000 a year the city says will help it break even.

“Staff informed us that we were having a short fall in our parking infrastructure,” Ames City Councilmember Tim Gartin said. “The real driver of this was the parking infrastructure the parking lots need to be resurfaced and that’s very expensive and we needed to generate revenue just to cover that”.

Despite the parking rate increase, Bergstrom’s goal is to continue generate her own revenue

“We still have that really great customer base that will always shop here and will always come downtown because of the unique businesses,” Bergstrom said.

The city was unavailable to tell us exactly where the money is going.

Businesses are holding a meeting to discuss rates September 6, 2018 at 8 a.m. at city hall.