Foundry Distilling Co. Opens to the Public

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new multi-million-dollar distillery opens to the public on Wednesday. The Foundry Distilling Co. is located near Valley Junction in West Des Moines in the same building as The Hall. The distillery makes whiskey, rum, vodka and gin. Scott Bush, the founder and owner of Foundry Distillery, has a lot of experience with spirits. Bush founded Templeton Rye back in 2006. After selling oversight of Templeton Rye back in 2016, Bush began working on the Foundry.

“I’ve always wanted to build a world class distillery here in the state of Iowa, that’s really experiential so people can come in and see the place and enjoy it,” Bush said.

The distillery is very immersive, for $15 customers can come in for tours and tastings as well as receive a $5 coupon for one of the Foundry products. Customers can also make their own personal whiskey. The Foundry will keep the barrels to age.

“For the Private Barrel Program, you get a small five-gallon barrel which ages about six months, and then more of a traditional 30-gallon barrel which ages about two and a half years,” Bush said.

The distillery also has a small bar called their Alchemy Lounge, it is open from Thursday to Saturday from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M. Andrew Tomes, the Foundry’s Director of Sales, also worked at Templeton Rye for more than a decade, he said that gave him a lot of experience in the craft cocktail industry.

“Through traveling and promoting the Templeton Rye brand, we met so many people within the craft cocktail and spirit world, we’ve used inspiration from those experiences in our lounge.

The lounge will feature rotating craft cocktails from some of the best bartenders in the world and using a lot of local Iowa products like honey and fruit.

Something unique to the bar is their Brewer and Distiller Alliance. The Foundry is working with Boulevard Brewery, Stone Brewing, Surly Brewing and Left-Hand Brewing to use the grain mash from that brewery to make whiskey.

“People can see what their favorite beer tastes like as a whiskey,” Bush said.