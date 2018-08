× NBA Preseason Game Coming to Hilton Coliseum this Fall

AMES, Iowa — The NBA is coming to Ames.

On Tuesday Iowa State Athletics announced that Hilton Coliseum will play host to an NBA preseason game this fall. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off in Ames on Sunday October 7th at 7:00pm.

Last fall Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines played host to an NBA preseason game.