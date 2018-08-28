New Tool Allows DMPS Teachers Call Authorities in Emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools rolls out app to keep students and faculty safe in case of an emergency.

“Alertus” is a software that can be downloaded on both a computer and smartphone. It alerts faculty members when there are threats inside a building, severe weather and traffic alerts.

Des Moines Public Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder said the software is supposed to provide better communication throughout the district.

“It really is a two-way communication. Whether it is staff at a school being notified is something that is going on or if it is a teacher that maybe they see a weapon or there is a fire in the bathroom. Just something that’s not right they also have the ability to report that too,” Roeder said.

In 2017, Iowa Lawmakers passed a law that requires all schools to have a safety plan in case of an emergency. Roeder said “Alertus” is an additional tool to their current safety plan.

There are different categories when adding an alert to the system. Categories on the software include: fire, medical emergency, suspicious person, active shooter and personal help.

“The other advantage to this is people will get the same information, because it is going out on the same platform. So rather than, people things second or third-hand and perhaps the accuracy of what they hear changes a little bit as its passed on,” Roeder said.

Roeder said the software cost the district $9,400.

All faculty and staff have to complete an online course by the end of the week.