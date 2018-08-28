× Severe Weather Threats Across Iowa Tuesday

Scattered storms have developed across Central Iowa in a very warm and unstable air mass, just out ahead of an approaching cold front. There is not much organization to these storms but with a strong southwesterly flow and quickly rising air, there is a threat of hail with some of these storms through the early afternoon. Some of the most intense storm with stronger downdrafts may produce some stronger wind gusts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northeast Iowa through 9 PM.

A greater threat could develop through the evening as the cold front pushes across the state. However with the current thunderstorms that are ongoing it may over work the atmosphere, limiting development of more organized storms later tonight.

Any areas that see some clearing for at least a couple of hours could provide more energy to lead to stronger storms again impacting the area. The risks include strong wind gusts and large hail. There may be some embedded weak tornadoes. The area for best severe development through the evening will be the northeast quadrant of the state.

Heavy rainfall is also possible with these storms with some brief heavy downpours. An 1” + is possible with some of these storms. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across Eastern Iowa, but not for Central Iowa.